ZZ Top's Dusty Hill passed away this week, and it has had fans remembering some of his most epic career moments, such as the time he had an amazing King of the Hill cameo. Back in 2007, Hill turned up on the show, voicing an animated version of himself who was a cousin of the show's main character, Hank Hill. The cameo came about because King of the Hill creator Mike Judge is both from Texas, just like ZZ Top, and used to play bass in a band when he was younger.