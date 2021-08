More voters blame the EU for post-Brexit trade problems in Northern Ireland than the UK government, a new poll has found.Almost half of British voters aware of the difficulties in implementing Northern Ireland Protocol rules blame Brussels for those frictions – while less than one-third blames Boris Johnson’s government.Some 45 per cent think the EU is mostly responsible for the trade problems in the province, compared with just 31 percent who believe the UK is mostly responsible, according to the latest Redfield and Wilton Strategies survey.The EU and UK remain completely at odds over the implementation of new checks and...