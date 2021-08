ARTSEY is a one-handed keyboard system using 8 keys in a 2×4 layout. The system is designed to be easy to learn, comfortable to use, and fast enough for practical use. ARTSEY is a system for people of all abilities. The standard system can be fully operated by four fingers over a small range of motion. There are layouts for both left- and right-handed use. Almost any computer activity that can be done with a normal keyboard can also be achieved with ARTSEY. In fact, this website was written entirely with an ARTSEY board.