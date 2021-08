Rain likely this morning for areas east of the Blue Ridge. A low pressure system will move up the east coast this morning keeping our region cloudy through much of the day. This will hold down high temperatures into the low/mid 80s. In addition to the clouds, the coastal system will bring rain for locations along and east of the Blue Ridge this morning into the early afternoon. There may be a few isolated afternoon showers and storms to the west, but the best rain chances will come Saturday morning to the east.