A new FIFA 22 trailer has dropped that highlights all of the key features and buzzwords while giving us some tiny glimpses of gameplay. There really isn't that much to talk about here that wasn't already expressed in the Play-by-Play breakdown we did recently. The trailer focuses on buzzwords aplenty, starting with Hypermotion. This is the next-gen only feature that EA is pushing hard. It is essentially just a higher quality of animation that is based on studying real-life footballers for an extended period with fancy tracking tech. Other key moments are pointed out using the old footage, like physical battles, defensive AI, and player emotions. This is all aimed at making the game look more realistic and playing smoothly, but unfortunately wasn't backed up with any substantial new gameplay.