WestJet has started flying between Calgary (YYC) and Amsterdam (AMS). The route is the Canadian carrier’s first new service to Europe in more than 18 months. Flights are initially operating twice a week using Boeing 787-9 aircraft, increasing to 3X-weekly from Sept. 9. “This route between Calgary and Amsterdam provides greater access between Canada and European destinations for travellers on both sides of the Atlantic and is strengthening travel and tourism ties between our two countries,” WestJet CCO John Weatherill said. In Late July, WestJet signed a codeshare agreement with KLM to place its WS code on flights operated by KLM to 18 European cities.