The Tri-Valley’s innovation culture took another major step forward when the two national labs and four cities announced the launch of Startup Tri-Valley. It was described by director Brandon Cardwell as going from the desktop to the cloud and is designed to meet entrepreneurs where they are in building their companies. The venture is funded by the cities of Livermore, Danville, Pleasanton and Dublin as well as Lawrence Livermore and Sandia national labs. They’ve been working together for almost a decade on the I-Gate and Daybreak Labs incubator.