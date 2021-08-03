Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Smart Clothing: Technology Trends

By GlobalData Thematic Research
mining-technology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart clothing products are essentially electronic devices designed to communicate with connected devices (like smartphones) and the wearer’s body. Smart clothes use a variety of sensors to gather the wearer’s biometric and physical data, such as body temperature and heart rate. The sensor-generated data is transferred to relevant apps on a paired smartphone via Bluetooth, where it is made available for users to view. Smart clothing can incorporate advanced textile fibres, microelectronics, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence (AI).

www.mining-technology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing Industry#Health And Fitness#Wearable Tech#3d Printing#Globaldata#Nanoparticles#Tsinghua University#The University Of Bath#The University Of Coimbra#The European Union#Eu#Thermo Tex#Mit#Sensoria#Commuter Trucker#Ai#Ibm#Thematic Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Google
Related
MarketsMedagadget.com

Global Health Information Exchange Market Technology Trend, Innovation & Growth Rate

Health information exchange (HIE) is the mobilization of healthcare information electronically, across organizations within a region, community/hospital system. The HIE comprises the digital storage of health-related information amidst the different bodies according to nationally recognized standards. HIE directs to ease the access & recovery of clinical data to provide safer, effective, efficient, patient -centered care.
Retaildallassun.com

A2Z Smart Technologies Launches Pilot with Large Mexican Retail Chain

Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Cart platform has been selected by a leading grocery stores operator in Mexico with more than 250 stores. TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate smart shopping cart platform, today announced a pilot program for its Cust2mate smart carts with one of Mexico's leading grocery store chains, operating more than 250 stores. The 60-day pilot program will employ twenty Cust2Mate smart carts at one of the chain's flagship stores in Mexico. A successful pilot will lead to the launching the smart carts at the retailer's premium branches.
BusinessBusiness Insider

AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader

Adecco Group to acquire AKKA Technologies and combine the business with Modis to create the global #2 in the engineering R&D market, a powerful platform to drive future Smart Industry leadership. Transaction consideration of €2.0 billion of Enterprise Value, equivalent 10.6x EV/EBITDA 2022e[1]. Accelerates Adecco Group's Future@Work strategic implementation toward...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair As Smart Solutions Architect For Green Zebra Smart Networks

De Cair to Develop and Implement Managed Services Infrastructure and Onboarding of Customers and Clients for IT Managed Services Based Division. Las Vegas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for the Green Zebra Smart Networks division, IT engineering team and devices. In this role, Mr. De Cair will be responsible for leading the IT managed services division, in addition to onboarding customers and clients related to SMART Solutions. His responsibilities include managing the software integration within physical customer sites, overseeing the Irvine, CA office IT engineering team, and business development support for the GZ6G Technologies' sales teams.
ElectronicsRomesentinel.com

Demand for Google Technology up as seniors learn to utilize smart devices

UTICA — The Community at Sunset Wood and the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York have partnered to continue supplying seniors with Google Smart Home technology as demand rises to keep them engaged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The $10,000 investment from the Health Foundation for Western...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

Keurig launches new BrewID smart coffee maker technology

Keurig has long been in the business of making your morning coffee as effortless as possible, and the new K-Supreme Plus Smart brewer announced this week looks to bring that convenience into the WiFi connected age. The latest brewer is the first to feature Keurig's new BrewID technology, which connects your device to your smartphone for extra strength, temperature, size and auto-brew controls, with as much customization as some of the best coffee makers out there.
pennbizreport.com

Researchers developing smart technology to reduce waste at Erie facility

A Penn State Behrend research team’s year-long project aims to use smart manufacturing technology to reduce waste and increase product quality at Plastek Group in Erie. Smart manufacturing technology includes cloud data storage, machine learning, sensors and, robotics. Companies implementing this technology increase productivity by as much as 12 percent, according to studies.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Cleaning Cloths Market 2021 – Top Manufacturers, Latest Trends, Future Prospects and Forecast 2026

Global Cleaning Cloths Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is the recent market research report published by MarketQuest.biz. The report provides definitive data concerning the market, size, commercialization aspects, and revenue forecast of the industry. This market report looks over the global Cleaning Cloths industry with respect to general market conditions. The report contemplates organization profiles for organization depiction, geological nearness, item portfolio, and ongoing advancements. The data and information included in this report aids business make data-driven decisions.
Public HealthTech Times

Key Contact Center Technological Trends for After the COVID Pandemic

Contact centers saw substantial changes during the pandemic in 2020. In order to offer clients the greatest customer experience, organizations had to continuously adapt to changing and increased consumer requirements. This is a crucial problem for companies who want to distinguish themselves from competitors. This became a double challenge for contact centers, since they had to offer greater customer value than competitors but they also had to move faster towards technological improvements.
Tampa, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Company offers smart home technology in residential building

There was a time, not too long ago, when the term smart home conjured up memories of the gadgets seen on cartoons back in the early 1960s and Walt Disney World’s vision of the future circa the 1980s. While some of those gadgets have come to life — no flying...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market To Reach $2.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Mobile Edge Computing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Fog Computing Market Increasing Demand With Leading Players Fujitsu, Cisco, Dell

Latest released Global Fog Computing Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Growing Semi And Fully Autonomous Vehicles Is Likely To Foster Automotive Hypervisors Market Demand Over 2031

Automotive Hypervisors Industry – Research Report Objectives. The Automotive Hypervisors Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Automotive Hypervisors demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and Automotive Hypervisors Market Outlook across the globe. 250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Smart partners with P.I. Works to automate its multi-technology networks

Smart Communications has partnered with P.I. Works for a comprehensive strategy for its self-organizing network (SON) solution to automate its multi-vendor, multi-technology networks. A self-organizing network (SON) is an automation technology designed to make the planning, configuration, performance management, coverage and quality optimization and healing of mobile radio access networks...
Public Healthrasmussen.edu

Healthcare Technology Trends: What Healthcare Leaders Should Know

While it might be easy to lose sight of in our day-to-day lives, we’re living in an age of great technological advancement—and the healthcare field is certainly an area of focus. Advances can come in many forms, from the time-saving automation of simple tasks to breakthroughs in cancer treatment. Some are the product of years and years of research and refinement; others happen in a comparative flash to meet a moment.
Cell Phonesneworleanssun.com

Tuya Smart Trends Continue to Rise in North America Despite Unprecedented Challenges

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), the world's top IoT cloud platform, experiences significant growth in the North American IoT industry in 2021 for both itself and its clients. As business resumes in North America, many companies reevaluate work methods, including the resumption of office work, remote work, or a hybrid strategy. COVID-19 has increased companies' embrace of flexible work methods and IoT device usage. While consumers are spending more time at home, they are also embracing and recognizing the advantages of smart home technology, a trend that seems to be here to stay.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

OATI Brings Smart IoT Expertise into the LoRa Alliance®

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. OATI is pleased to announce our acceptance into the LoRa Alliance®, a non-profit organization committed to the development and promotion of the LoRaWAN® standard, the leading long range wide-area networking (LPWAN) technology. Through collaborative efforts, the LoRa Alliance works to standardize the use of LPWA networks to enable large scale Internet-of-Things (IoT) deployments. The adoption of these networks will lead to advancements in Smart Cities, agriculture, advanced metering, and much more.
Coding & ProgrammingElectronicsWeekly.com

TUM team ASIC implements post-quantum cryptography

A team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has designed and commissioned the production of a computer chip that implements post-quantum cryptography very efficiently. Such chips could provide protection against future hacker attacks using quantum computers. The researchers also incorporated hardware trojans in the chip in order to study methods for detecting this type of “malware from the chip factory”.
ElectronicsLas Vegas Herald

Demand For Wearable & Other Wireless Connected Devices Is Projected To Boost Multilayer Coupled Inductor Market Sales

Global Multilayer Coupled Inductor Market Growth 2021 to 2031, the new advanced research study presentation by Fact.MR is ready to provide you with incredible industry-related details that have a significant impact on growth. The study on the Multilayer Coupled Inductor market offers insights into key factors affecting market growth trajectory....
Marketscoleofduty.com

Trending News: Hexachloroethane Market Trends, Insight and Outlook Report 2020| Skyline Chemical, NOAH Technologies, Wuhan Fortuna Chemical

Chicago, United States: – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Hexachloroethanes Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Hexachloroethanes Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Hexachloroethanes market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy