Smart Clothing: Technology Trends

Keurig has long been in the business of making your morning coffee as effortless as possible, and the new K-Supreme Plus Smart brewer announced this week looks to bring that convenience into the WiFi connected age. The latest brewer is the first to feature Keurig's new BrewID technology, which connects your device to your smartphone for extra strength, temperature, size and auto-brew controls, with as much customization as some of the best coffee makers out there.