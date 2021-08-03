2 Charged With Killing, Dismembering Woman In Missouri
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man and woman have been indicted for first-degree murder for allegedly strangling a woman and dismembering her body. The Jackson County prosecutor on Monday announced a grand jury indictment against 40-year-old Michael Hendricks and 30-year-old Maggie Ybarra. They’re charged with killing 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry last year, among other charges. A teenage girl who says Hendricks sexually assaulted her helped police find Aubry’s dismembered body, which was buried in garbage bags in Hendricks’ Kansas City-area property. Hendricks’ lawyer says he’ll get a robust defense. Ybarra’s public defender didn’t immediately return an Associated Press call Monday.nodawaybroadcasting.com
