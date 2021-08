Japan are leading the gold medal table at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of the fourth day of the Games. The host’s dominant performance in the judo accounts for five of their ten gold medals, while 13-year-old Olympic skateboarder Momiji Nishiya became one of the youngest competitors in history to claim the top prize. The United States and China both trail by just one gold medal. The US picked up three golds in the swimming and shooting while Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win fencing’s individual foil event. China took an early trio of golds...