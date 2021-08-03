Cancel
Alpine F1 tap KX to support real-time data capture

sportspromedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKX to provide Alpine with data from thousands of sensors. Multi-year deal follows 18-month collaboration between Alpine and KX. The Alpine F1 Team have announced a new multi-year partnership with streaming analytics company KX. KX's technology will allow the Formula One outfit to improve its performance on and off the...

#Data Visualisation#Real Time Data#Data Science#Wind Tunnels#Software#Alpine F1#Kx#Formula
