Alpine F1 tap KX to support real-time data capture

The big reopening is happening. Or is it? We are so used to the string of contradictory statements about the economy that it is hard to know what to trust. Take working from home (WFH). We know that some companies are encouraging their people back onto the office, while others are using the choice of WHF to attract staff. We all have our intuition as to where that will settle down – mine is that while there will be more remote working, office life will end up being pretty much as before. But our intuition may be wrong. We don’t really know what is happening, because the traditional data is always out of date. It tells us what was happening a month or more ago, and is usually revised anyway. It doesn’t help us understand the “now”.