A South Korean TV network has apologised after using national stereotypes, including an image of Chernobyl for Ukraine, during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.TV station MBC used the images and captions as each nation filed into the National Stadium on Friday for the start of the Games.Some of the broadcaster’s clumsy but less controversial imagery including food such as pizza to depict Italy, salmon when introducing Norway and sushi for Japan.But they also showed a picture of Chernobyl as Ukraine’s representatives walked out into the stadium, the scene of a devastating 1986 nuclear accident.Follow the latest from...