Push For Public Vote On New Missouri Gas Tax Increase Tabled
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to put Missouri’s new gas tax increase to a public vote has been tabled. An advocacy group dropped plans to get the issue on the ballot. Americans for Prosperity-Missouri had hoped voters would overturn the tax increase. But the group’s executive director says the campaign just didn’t come together. The law will gradually raise the state’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years. Buyers can get a refund if they keep their receipts.nodawaybroadcasting.com
