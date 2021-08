THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae and Younghoon took part in a pictorial and interview for lifestyle magazine Singles!. Known to be best friends, Hyunjae and Younghoon have an astonishing number of things in common. Both are born in 1997 and come from Songdo, Incheon. Even outside of work, they spend time together shopping, watching movies, and playing video games. They have similar tastes in fashion, so they sometimes share their clothes with each other as well.