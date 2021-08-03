conventional vietnamese dwelling is transformed into beach house-like restaurant

I remember seeing this house many many years ago. It’s a beach cabin in East Sussex by Bartlett Coote. It was the standard bearer for the pale and interesting vintage movement. Granny chic meets shabby chic meets reuse and recycle. Flashy and trashy were an anathema. It was all about slow living and a down to earth aesthetic. Fast forward a decade if not a bit more and it’s as interesting and inspiring today as it was back then AND it seems it’s more than survived the test of time. Australians LOVE a beach shack and it seems the Brits do too. This one is rich with the promise of easy summer days filled with family and friends. For sale here via The Modern House.