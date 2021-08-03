Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

conventional vietnamese dwelling is transformed into beach house-like restaurant

designboom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudio anettai transformed a conventional vietnamese house into an open, semi-outdoor restaurant dubbed ‘burger bros da nang’. located in da nang city — which has become one of the most famous resorts in asia — within a walking distance from the coast, the project takes shape as a beach house-like structure where visitors can enjoy the sea breeze.

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach House#Roofs#Signage#Neon Signs#Vietnamese#Covid#Burger Bros Da Nang#Studio Anettai Design#Coi Design Location#Diy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Vietnam
Related
Interior Designdwell.com

This Norwegian Wood–Wrapped Tiny Home Was Built for Freedom

Norske Mikrohus’s latest design is clad in sustainable spruce—and it will take you anywhere you want to go. When David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, set to work on their most recent project, their goal was to provide an environmentally friendly alternative to the standard-size home. "We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions," David says. The result is Tind—a wood-wrapped house on wheels that measures 70 square feet and starts at $90K.
Lifestyledesiretoinspire.net

Rustic beach house

I remember seeing this house many many years ago. It’s a beach cabin in East Sussex by Bartlett Coote. It was the standard bearer for the pale and interesting vintage movement. Granny chic meets shabby chic meets reuse and recycle. Flashy and trashy were an anathema. It was all about slow living and a down to earth aesthetic. Fast forward a decade if not a bit more and it’s as interesting and inspiring today as it was back then AND it seems it’s more than survived the test of time. Australians LOVE a beach shack and it seems the Brits do too. This one is rich with the promise of easy summer days filled with family and friends. For sale here via The Modern House.
Boats & Watercraftsluxurylaunches.com

This gorgeous 236-foot long superyacht concept comes with 12 spacious state rooms, a helipad and not one or two but three swimming pools

We are exploring a 72-meter concept superyacht Vast. Ocean Independence’s newest superyacht concept spans 236 feet with an exterior done by superyacht designers Christopher Seymour and Carl Esch. The interiors were spearheaded by another of the firm’s favorite collaborators Theodoros Fotiadis. This modern-looking superyacht has an inverted bow and a unique sheer line. The vessel strikes the perfect balance between form and function with multipurpose leisure possibilities, large and sumptuous exterior entertainment areas, and comfortable interior spaces. Posted below are an array of impressive images that give you a pretty good idea of what lies beneath:
Interior Designdwell.com

35 Modern Homes That Make the Case for Concrete

Durable, versatile, and energy-efficient to boot, concrete is a smart building material with endless design potential. A robust and malleable material, concrete goes much further than brutalism. The material withstands extreme weather conditions, boasts excellent thermal mass, and requires little maintenance, making it an enduring pillar of modern architecture; below, check out some of our favorite projects using this monolithic matter.
Home & Gardendesignboom.com

a perforated screen with operable panels clads kumar la noce's house JP in bangalore

Kumar la noce negotiates between domesticity and the city with ‘house JP’ in bangalore, india. the multigenerational dwelling is distinguished by a perforated metal screen system, which was realized in close collaboration with a fabricator with a passion for detailed metalwork. the light blue veil, punctured by operable panels, lets the house be either solid or translucent; closed to the street or open to the urban environment outside.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

The Ideal White Farmhouse With Project Inspirations

There are many different interiors and exterior design styles out there. It can be hard to pick a favorite or even commit to one. Because the most fun is had when phasing in and out of each and every one of them. Farmhouses will always be popular because the time...
Visual Artdesignboom.com

dom architect studio incorporates nature into brick-clad house in bustling vietnamese center

Nestled among a bustling area in the center of ha tinh city, vietnam, brick-clad ‘tiamo house‘ maintains both direct connection to nature and privacy. dom architect studio integrated the landscape into the interior, while at the same time, the two-storey family house adopts an introverted character. the entire common area opens towards nature through long verandas, and alternately placed bricks create a mesh of void and solid providing residents with visual openness yet intimacy.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

red bricks + rustic black stones clad this dwelling in the heart of vietnamese hillside

Trungtranstudio designed a house for a young couple and their children inspired by the father’s childhood house that was hidden under green trees. the idea was to recreate his childhood home in a land with many big lush trees located on a gentle hillside of vitenam. the client wanted a simple house bearing the traditions of the old northern house, but still exuding the breath of the northwest mountains.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Holiday Home is a sustainable Dutch island retreat

Located on the beautiful North Sea island of Texel, off the Dutch coast, the compact but sculptural Holiday Home is nestled among trees. The work of Rotterdam-based studio Orange Architects, the seemingly monolithic yet carefully articulated, timber-clad volume is at one with its leafy surroundings, while cutting a sharp architectural figure. Add sustainable architecture to the mix, and this boutique escape becomes the perfect contemporary retreat.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

two floating floors add space for sunbathing inside tokyo house by toru kashihara architects

Toru kashihara architects has transformed an old noodle factory in southwestern tokyo into ‘house with black ceiling’, a family residence for a couple with a young son. the building is wrapped in black galvalume steel on the outside, while the interior is finished in warm wood. an elongated multipurpose hall marks the heart of the home, where two floating floors called ‘hanging gardens’ provide space for the residents and their pet cats to enjoy sunbathing.
Home & Gardencorporatehousingbyowner.com

Exquisite Private Luxury Retreat

Unparalleled in luxury/design new construction home sitting on peaceful 1.38 acres in an epic Union Hill location! Unpretentious yet simply sensational in finishes and layout, featuring soothing and inviting natural materials. Optimized for today’s function as your private retreat or entertaining. Features include: Gorgeous wide planked white oak driftwood flooring, luxury millwork, 16’ Nana Wall leads into over 300 Sq ft of outdoor living space, A/C, auto transfer gas generator, EV chargers in your 4 car over 1,000 sq ft garage, marble counters, Bluestar cooktop/double ovens, 2 Cove DW’s, Sub Z Fridge, Freezer and Wine Fridge & Air Conditioning. 5 functional bedrooms, large home office suite w/ ¾ bath, unique design and quality touches in every room! 15 Mins to Microsoft, close to bear creak school, 11 Mins to Whole Foods and Marymoor Park/BG Trail, excellent schools. Furniture in photos is staging and not exact furniture for tenant occupancy, house will be fully furnished and have 3 mounted flat screen TV's provided prior to tenant occupancy.
Interior Designdwell.com

This Inviting Prefab Home in Martha’s Vineyard Takes Cues From Nature

Faced with the challenges of building on an island, a New York–based family embraces the benefits of prefab design with a custom Axiom timber home. In the small fishing village of Chilmark, tucked into a quiet wooded setting, a home with gracious architecture and light-filled interiors honors its owners’ deep ties to the land. "My family has been coming to Martha’s Vineyard for ten generations," says Will Seward, a New York–based builder by trade. When it came time to put down roots on the island, he and his partner, Michelle, knew they wanted a custom home with minimalist, yet warm and approachable design that felt in harmony with its setting.
Home & Gardenatlantanews.net

7 Best Flooring Options for Warehouses

Warehouse owners and managers are always looking for ways to improve the functionality of their facilities, increase efficiency and reduce costs. One area where warehouses have made significant strides is flooring. This article discusses seven types of warehouse flooring from both a financial and functional perspective to help you navigate the various choices.
Tulsa, OKtulsapeople.com

40 and fabulous at Ri Le Vietnamese Restaurant

For four decades, Ri Le Vietnamese Restaurant has treated diners to savory takes on well-known favorites. Sweet and sour chicken ($7.98) is fried to perfection and served in a tangy sauce that includes diced pineapple and carrots. Try the lumpia dogs ($4.79) for a special treat: a hot dog wrapped, deep fried and served with a delectable dipping sauce.
Lifestylemanofmany.com

Step Inside the World’s Most Incredible Private Wine Cave

What do you do if you own a spot of land in the Texas hill country? Especially when those hills are solid limestone? You could always borrow a page from San Antonio architecture firm Clayton Korte and embed a wine cellar into the hillside, making it disappear into the surrounding landscape.

Comments / 0

Community Policy