Live Where You Live

The Philippians 3:8 verse is a reminder of where we are in life. This season has brought us loss of loved ones, jobs and perhaps we’ve come close to losing our minds because of all that is going on in the world. Looking at the text, we need to understand that it reflects what Paul said, he ‘had to lose all things in order to win Christ’. Sometimes in order for us to win we have to lose things. Though we’ve lost things in this season, we can still affirm that we’ve won some things (the knowledge that God is faithful). We used to talk what we didn’t know but now we talk what we know, and we know that the Lord will make a way. God is our all and all even though in tough places. God has not faltered or failed us. If we continue to trust in him, he will see us through and thus give us another opportunity to testify that he did it again.