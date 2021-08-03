Live Where You Live
Once upon a time, in a world without cars and screens, people had no choice but to live where they lived. If their home was in the northeast part of town, they worked and worshiped in the northeast part of town. They knew dozens of neighbors by name because, well, they said their names a lot. Entertainment was a family or community affair: conversation around the dinner table, games with neighborhood kids, festivals at the park. More often than not, they recognized the contours of the land, even if their livelihood didn’t depend on it. They knew where the stream branched and what kind of maple stood in the backyard.www.desiringgod.org
Comments / 0