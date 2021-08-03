Cancel
Watch JuanThugs N Harmony perform ‘Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang’ on the Wish Bus

By Mariel Abanes
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilipino rap duo JuanThugs N Harmony recently performed a rendition of their group 187 Mobstaz’s hit ‘Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang’ on the Wish Bus. The pair’s performance, uploaded on Wish 107.5’s YouTube channel on July 30, has raked over a million views in less than three days since it premiered. At time of writing, it’s currently trending at #6 on YouTube.

