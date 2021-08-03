Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Lambers: Eisenhower for children

By William Lambers
The Eagle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe need Eisenhower’s Crusade for Children today. It was on July 8, 1948, when Gen. Dwight Eisenhower made a powerful speech about feeding hungry children in the aftermath of World War II. Ike was an advocate for the UN Crusade for Children to fight hunger overseas and raise donations for Save The Children, UNICEF, Catholic Relief Services, CARE and other charities.

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mcgovern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#World Food Day#Food Crisis#Food Aid#Save The Children#Catholic Relief Services#The Crusade For Children#D R Congo#The Un World Food Program#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
U.S. PoliticsAustin American-Statesman

Opinion: Eisenhower's V-Day for vaccinations can help us today

To eliminate the dreaded disease polio in the 1950s, President Dwight Eisenhower called for a V-day, asking everyone to schedule a vaccine shot. V-day was to inspire a victory through vaccination against disease. America had won World War II, culminating with V-days in Europe and Asia. Now they could do...
Advocacygivesendgo.com

Save our Children

Patriot's for America is a diverse community of freedom loving, liberty seeking, red, white and blue Patriot’s that love our Country, defend our Constitutional rights through legislative efforts and work together with law enforcement to help rescue minors and children from sex trafficking. With our passion and mission to save our children from the hell that is child sex trafficking, comes a high cost.
ReligionConcord Monitor

Robert Azzi: Trust in the children

In 1706, the congregation of North Church in Boston gifted their minister, Cotton Mather, an enslaved African man whom he named Onesimus. In 1845, in Augusta, Georgia, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) was created by anti-abolitionist pastors who interpreted scripture as supporting slavery and who counseled the enslaved to accept their fate and obey their masters.
Congress & CourtsTimes-Argus

Lambers: Pass the summer feeding bill

There are proposals in Congress, with support from both parties, that would make a permanent summer feeding program for impoverished children. Congress just needs to pass one of them into law and it would be a huge win for America’s families. We could finally close the summer feeding gap that...
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Forget FDR and LBJ, Joe Biden is a modern-day Justinian

Justinian, emperor of Rome from 527-565, was famous for two things. First, he had the misfortune to be emperor during the outbreak of a pandemic that would ultimately bear his name. This devastating plague – caused by Yersinia pestis, the same bacterium responsible for the Black Death in the 14th century – arrived in the Roman Empire in 542 CE and did not disappear until 755 CE. During its two centuries of recurrence, it killed somewhere between 25 percent and 50 percent of the population, some 25-100 million people. Because the plague erupted on his watch, it has borne his name ever since.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
CelebrationsNews-Herald

Today is: Hiroshima Day

Hiroshima Day marks the anniversary of the day the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II. Some have used the day as a solemn remembrance of the bombing, and many memorial observances take place around the world. Others have used the day to raise awareness about the threat that nuclear weapons still pose, as well as about the dangers of nuclear energy, and have labeled the day as "No Nukes Day."
Religiontennesseestar.com

‘Communism Taking Root in America,’ Critical Race Theory Foe Warns

About 350 concerned residents crowded into a church in Georgetown, Delaware, on Thursday evening to hear from a panel of experts about critical race theory—one of whom likened its spread throughout American culture to Mao Zedong’s communist Cultural Revolution in China. “Today, communism is taking root in America,” speaker Xi...
ReligionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Fastest-Growing Group of American Evangelicals

In 2007, when Obe and Jacqueline Arellano were in their mid-20s, they moved from the suburbs of Chicago to Aurora, Illinois, with the dream of starting a church. They chose Aurora, a midsize city with about 200,000 residents, mostly because about 40 percent of its population is Latino. Obe, a first-generation Mexican American pastor, told me, “We sensed God wanted us there.” By 2010, the couple had “planted a church,” the Protestant term for starting a brand-new congregation. This summer, the Arellanos moved to Long Beach, California, to pastor at Light & Life Christian Fellowship, which has planted 20 churches in 20 years. Their story is at once singular and representative of national trends: Across the United States, more Latino pastors are founding churches than ever before, a trend that challenges conventional views of evangelicalism and could have massive implications for the future of American politics.
Centreville, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Ignorance, the enemy of mankind

I won’t deny that I was furious over the comparison of Centreville’s Private Jeff Davis to that of the Confederate President and the subsequent stripping of his name from the oldest cabin on Camp Wright. By now the entire story has been told over and over, so I won’t go into details on this issue. Please, save your breath, I already know that the United States has lived through some unsavory times. I also know that the American people have moved toward a more just society in an attempt to live up to its founding doctrine.
JapanLog Cabin Democrat

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2021. There are 146 days left in the year. On August 7, 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans. On this date:. In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the...
Religionmadison

Religion shouldn't divide our nation -- Stephen Piotrowski

President Dwight Eisenhower signed the bill in 1956 that changed our national motto from “E pluribus unum” (out of many, one) to “In God we trust.”. Laying aside non-believers, whose God this refers and a multicultural society agreeing on a spiritual divine, I ask that you look at the words themselves and what they mean for all of us.
Tokyo OlympicsTimes-Argus

Olympics should remember Hiroshima

Hiroshima’s mayor Kazumi Matsui was right to request a moment of silence during the Olympics on Aug. 6 to mark the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Japan. The Olympics Committee should grant his request. The first atomic bomb was dropped by the U.S. on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945,...
ObituariesWashington Post

Abebech Gobena, Ethiopian humanitarian known as ‘Mother Teresa of Africa,’ dies at 85

Abebech Gobena, who escaped a forced marriage as a child bride and became one of the most prominent humanitarians in her native Ethiopia, building an orphanage, schools, a hospital for women and children, vocational training centers and wells, among other works that earned her a reputation as the “Mother Teresa of Africa,” died July 4 at a hospital in the capital city of Addis Ababa. She was 85.

Comments / 0

Community Policy