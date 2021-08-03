Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Antonio Gibson Wants to Ensure He's Heading in the Right Direction — Literally

By Peter Hailey
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Gibson wants to head in the right direction — literally originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Imagine working as a mechanic at a car dealership, but then out of nowhere, you move onto a new, much larger spot — and then you're asked to work in sales. Sure, you understand the basic fundamentals of what your new job requires of you since you've been in the business before, but in terms of the nuances, well, that's a completely different story.

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Washington#American Football#Nbc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Colts Make Decision On Potential Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines on Monday for only unfortunate reasons. Carson Wentz will soon undergo foot surgery and miss the next five to 12 weeks. It’s a devastating setback for a Colts team many believe is capable of winning the AFC South and challenging for the AFC title. So who will Indianapolis turn to now? Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are on the roster. So is Brett Hundley. Is that the best they can do?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLNew York Post

Watch the hit that started massive Giants training camp brawl

The Giants preclude the use of cameras during 11-on-11 sessions in training camp, but there’s still footage of the initial hit that sparked a teamwide brawl at practice on Tuesday. The tackle was included in a compilation of practice highlights that the Giants posted on Twitter. In the clip, running...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Sean Payton pours out frustration over Michael Thomas’ baffling decision

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints will be flipping over a new chapter in the franchise’s history, as they are about to experience what life is like for them after the Drew Brees era. It’s not looking so good for them right now, though, especially with the news of wide receiver Michael Thomas being expected to miss at least the early portion of the 2021 NFL season to recuperate from an ankle injury.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Philip Rivers reveals truth on potential NFL comeback

Remember Philip Rivers? Who doesn’t. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and long-time Los Angeles (and San Diego) Chargers signal-caller called it a career after the 2020 NFL season, leaving the Colts in a scramble to fill their quarterback position. One of the more consistent quarterbacks for the past decade, Rivers then moved on to become a high school football coach.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Fans All Said The Same Thing About Najee Harris During Steelers-Cowboys Game

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first game of the 2021 season. Well, kind of. The Steelers and Cowboys faced off in the Hall of Fame Game – the first preseason game of the new season. While it’s not as sexy as a regular season game, it does highlight the fact that (real) football is close.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Singles Out 1 Announcer For His Performance

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he isn’t thrilled with how his situation with the Green Bay Packers was handled by the sports media. However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback appears to be a fan of at least one prominent sports broadcaster. Late Tuesday night, Rodgers – who has...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Sign Another Former Alabama Star Running Back

The Las Vegas Raiders love players from Alabama and Clemson, and they haven’t been afraid to stock up at the running back position. Today, they signed a notable player who checks all of the boxes. Bo Scarbrough has bounced around a lot, since leaving Alabama in 2018. After winning two...
NFLNBC Washington

Under the Helmet: Inside Ryan Fitzpatrick's Off-The-Field Transition to Washington

Inside Ryan Fitzpatrick's off-the-field transition to Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ryan Fitzpatrick has moved a lot over the course of his journeyman career in the NFL. Now entering his 17th season on his ninth team, Washington's No. 14 opened up about the transition uprooting his Florida life for a new beginning in the DMV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy