KKR earnings more than double on strong transaction fees, asset sales

KKR & Co inc (NYSE:KKR) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to KKR's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to hand the call over to Craig Larson, Head of Investor Relations for KKR. Craig, please go ahead. Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to our second quarter 2021 Earnings call. I'm joined this morning by Scott Nuttall, our Co-President and Co-COO; and by Rob Lewin, our CFO. Turning to our results this quarter really was an exceptional quarter, with record fundraising, deployment and monetization activity, alongside continued strong investment performance. Fee related, earnings per share, as well as after tax distributable earnings per share were both record quarterly figures for us, coming in at $0.53 and $1.05 respectively. Management fees increased over 40% year-over-year to $480 million, helping drive the 68% increase you see in fee related earnings. And our monetization activities drove the after-tax PE [Phonetic] figure, which is 2.5 times the number we reported in the second quarter of last year. Our assets under management are now 429 billion, up over 90% from one year ago and up 17% just since last quarter. This reflects both record fundraising in the quarter, as well as strong portfolio appreciation. And our book value per share, which is mark-to-market every quarter is now $27.03. Net accrued carry on the balance sheet increased 13% since March 31, strong growth even after all of Q2's realization activity. And net cash and investments totaled $17 per share compared to $12 one year ago. So in terms of today's call, I will kick things off with an overview of our fundraising activity before turning things over to Rob to walk through this quarter's results and Scott will provide a few closing remarks before we head into Q&A. So turning to fundraising, we had an exceptionally strong quarter with $59 billion of new capital raised on an organic basis to help. Put this into perspective, this compares to $44 billion of new capital raised for all of 2020, which itself was a record year for KKR. Differentiated investment performance on behalf of our limited partners continued scaling across our businesses. And creativity and innovation, all contributed to the fund raising results you're seeing, which exceeded our expectations. A few highlights. First, we held initial closes across the next vintages of our North America private equity, global Infrastructure, and core private equity strategies, raising over $40 billion collectively in the quarter. Let me give a few more details here. With the $14.3 billion first close, North America 13 is already larger than its predecessor. And together with our Asia and Europe private equity funds, total committed capital across our three active PE funds on a global basis now exceeds $35 billion. in infra, with just the first close already totaling $14.2 billion, infrastructure IV is almost twice the size of its predecessor fund. And together with the success we've had in Asia infra and core infra over the last 12 months, total AUM across the infrastructure platform now stands at $38 billion. And that's $38 billion compares to 14.5 billion a year ago. And in terms of core private equity, we held the first close on our most recent flagship at 12 billion, including 8 billion of third-party capital core private equity is now $28 billion. And that $28 billion compares to $12 billion a year ago. The second fundraising highlight is the continued progress we've seen in perpetual capital with activity in this quarter across infrastructure, real estate as well as credit. This quarter, we raised an incremental $5 billion in our open-ended core infrastructure strategy, bringing AUM here to $7 billion. We launched CREST a 40 Act vehicle with REIT taxation that's focused on individual investors. In credit, our two publicly traded BDCs, FSK and FSKR completed their merger to form one of the two largest BDC platforms with 16 billion of AUM. And in July, Global Atlantic announced two reinsurance block transactions. We expect these two transactions to add approximately 10.5 billion of perpetual AUM in the third quarter, and the pipeline here continues to be strong. Perpetual capital is now 30% of AUM and inclusive of long-dated strategic partnerships, and that includes a new multi-asset class partnership we closed this quarter, that figure is 43%. And remember, we have $21 billion of cash and investments on our balance sheet. The third fundraising highlight as our real estate platforms continued scaling. Focusing first on our opportunistic funds, we held a final close at REP 2, our second European fund in the quarter. At $2.1 billion, REP 2 is three times the size of REP 1. And with continued fundraising at our third Americas fund REPA-III is now at $3 billion, more than 50% larger than REPA-II, and we have yet to hold the final close. With these closures, we are now a clear top five opportunistic real estate manager when you aggregate our three regional funds. Looking at the real estate platform more broadly, we now have 10 strategies focused across equity and credit, on a global basis, in a variety of different fund structures, targeting both institutional and retail clients. Real estate AUM in total is now $32 billion, and that $32 billion compares to $11 billion 12 months ago with tremendous room for continued growth. And finally, as you think about your models of future management fees, we now have $42 billion of committed capital with a weighted average management fee rate of just over 100 basis points that becomes payable when the capital is invested or enters its investment period. Last quarter, that amount was a little over $20 billion. So all in all, we had an excellent quarter. And importantly, as we look forward over the next 12 months, we continue to have a robust fundraising pipeline across strategies as well as across geographies. So, with that let me turn it over to Rob.