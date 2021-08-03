Cancel
Financial Reports

Conocophillips posts 90% rise in profit on higher prices, output

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Conocophillips on Tuesday posted a second-quarter profit that nearly doubled from the first, helped by higher oil and gas prices and production. Adjusted earnings rose to $1.72 billion, or $1.27 per share, in the second quarter, from $902 million, or 69 cents per share, in the first. (Reporting...

MarketWatch

ConocoPhillips shares jump about 2% premarket after profit tops estimates

ConocoPhillips shares rose about 2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the oil major posted better-than-expected profit for the second quarter. The company posted net income of $2.1 billion, or $1.55 a share, for the quarter, up from $300 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.27, well ahead of the $1.10 FactSet consensus, boosted by higher realized prices and volumes. It did not offer a revenue number. Production excluding Libya came to 1,547 thousand barrels of oil equivalent a day, or MBOED, up 566 MBOED from the year-earlier period. The company recently offered a market update offering a 10-year plan that is based on an oil price of $50 a barrel and offered an outlook for the business following its acquisition of Concho. Shares have gained 38.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.8%.

