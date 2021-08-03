Conocophillips posts 90% rise in profit on higher prices, output

The speed at which new rigs are put to new developments is considerably less than in previous price cycles. The speed at which new rigs are put to new developments is considerably less than in previous price cycles. Most US shale producers are being conservative in their production and capital guidance, as priorities remain around protecting balance sheets and generating free cash flow. For many operators, this has led to a drawdown of drilled but uncompleted (DUC) inventory wells in the past six months, to reduce capital expenditure while maintaining production levels, says GlobalData, a data and analytics company.