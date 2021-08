NBA teams aren’t getting any breaks this year. The season just ended, and the draft is just days away. A few days after that, free agency begins, and before we know it, teams will be playing preseason games. We are just a few months from the start of the 2021-2022 season, which should be another exciting one for the city of Atlanta. Following an Eastern Conference berth, the Hawks have new expectations, and in order to reach them, Travis Schlenk will have to be on his A-game this offseason.