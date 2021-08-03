Cancel
Motorsports

IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America: How to watch, start times, schedule, entry list

By Nate Ryan
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart times, TV schedule: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return this weekend at Road America with 35 cars entered across its five divisions. After a GT race weekend at Lime Rock Park, the top prototype divisions will return to the track for the first time in a month with DPi, LMP2 and LMP3 in action on the circuit’s longest track (4.048 miles). The next race with all five divisions will be the Motul Petit Le Mans season finale on Nov. 13.

Wisconsin State
Filipe Albuquerque
Harry Tincknell
