On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Singapore on the occasion of your National Day on August 9. This year, the United States and Singapore celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations. Singapore is a longstanding partner and friend. Our two countries’ close security, economic, and people-to-people ties lie at the heart of this enduring relationship and bring strength and stability to the United States, Singapore, and the entire Indo-Pacific region. We look forward to strengthening this partnership and to deepening our cooperation on our shared interests and challenges for many more years to come.