Celebrating women in food: FOOD XX Awards winners announced

Brunch is one of the best meals to bring people together on the weekend. Because it's in between breakfast and lunch, a filling dish is best for the occasion. This recipe for an easy brunch casserole is delicious, beautiful, and packed with just the right amount of veggies to make it feel healthy. If you are looking for something outside of the box instead of dull cereal or a bagel (but still easy to make), then we have you covered.