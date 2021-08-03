Cancel
SocGen revamp starts on right foot

A Société Générale sign is seen in Paris, France, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Société Générale (SOGN.PA) boss Frédéric Oudéa’s turnaround is off to a good start. Revenue at the French lender’s investment arm rose 24.5% year-on-year to 2.3 billion euros in the three months to June, driven by a rebound at its equities division. With costs ticking up just 5%, net profit leapt to 522 million euros from a loss a year earlier.

With the unit’s costs at 70% of income and returns on normative equity of 11.7%, Oudéa has already hit the targets he laid out in May’s revamp. His plan, which involved 450 million euros of cuts, envisaged 10%-plus returns and expenses between 70% and 73% of income by 2023. SocGen shares jumped 5%. Oudéa, however, could have aimed higher. BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), which trades at 60% of tangible book value against less than 40% for SocGen, reported costs equal to 55% of income at its corporate banking arm. Without loftier targets, SocGen’s valuation looks likely to undershoot its cross-town rival. (By Lisa Jucca)

Comments / 0

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

