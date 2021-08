Congratulations to more than 14,500 students who graduated from the Liberal Arts and Sciences College. A month or two after graduation celebrations come our diplomas, a piece of paper that we’ve been waiting and hoping to get since the start of our journey — small souvenirs for all the hard work and effort we put in for years at a stretch. Now I have a question for all you LAS students out there: How do you feel when the diploma you are awarded comes without the major — that you worked so hard on for four long years — printed?