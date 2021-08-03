Kanye West's DONDA Balenciaga Outfit: Get the Look
Earlier this week, it was announced that Kanye West had enlisted Balenciaga artistic director and longtime friend Demna Gvasalia to act as creative director for the second DONDA listening party. It takes place on August 5, once again at Kanye’s new home — the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This second instalment of the Mercedes series is set to coincide with Ye’s long-awaited new album release, but we’ll see about that.www.highsnobiety.com
Comments / 0