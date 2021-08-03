Cancel
atmos x adidas Originals "Yoyogi Park" Pack Forum Low ZX 8000

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrand: Atmos x adidas Originals Model: Forum Low, ZX 8000 Release Date: August 7, with raffle entries opening on August 3 Price: ¥13,200 & ¥15,400 ($120 & $140 respectively) Buy: Online at Atmos and at select retailers What We’re Saying: The retro-inspired adidas Originals Forum silhouette has become one of this year's best releases, and now Japanese sneaker retailer Atmos is launching the "Yoyogi Park" pack, which features both the Forum as well as the ZX 8000. Inspired by the historic Yoyogi Park, one of Tokyo's largest city parks established in 1967, the sneakers take on an earthy color palette, featuring rich browns, greens, beige and yellow.

