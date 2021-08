If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of quality, attainable health care. Nearly 200,000 Americans have been hospitalized with COVID-19, many with severe cases requiring extended hospital stays. Thanks to dedicated health professionals who risked their lives to serve COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic, most were able to return home to their families. Sadly, all too often the joy and relief of recovery are soon replaced by the burden and frustration of crippling bills.