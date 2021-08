Justin Timberlake’s longtime backup singer Nicole Hurst has died. Read the singer’s touching tribute to the ‘beautiful soul.’. Justin Timberlake penned a tribute to his longtime backup singer Nicole Hurst following her death this week. The singer, 40, shared a series of throwback photos and videos with Nicole and mourned the loss of the vocalist that he often referred to as his “sister” on Friday, Aug. 6. ET Canada reported on Friday that the vocalist passed after a battle with cancer.