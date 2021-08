I hope your garden is looking better than mine. I do not remember having such a pitiful looking bunch of crops. All the rain we had pretty well drowned most of my plants. My last planting of sweet corn looked like it was going to recover from the first deluge, and then we had the one last week, and I am just not sure about any of it. One thing I have noticed, I have not seen hardly any Japanese Beetles. I don't know if it is because my plants aren't worth chewing on or if there are not as many this year. I'll have to check into that.