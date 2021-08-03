Vaccine enticement: Some community colleges are offering cash, textbooks to students who get vaccinated

Colleges throughout Missouri are offering incentives for students to get vaccinated for the coronavirus before the fall semester. Everything from tuition reduction to cool electronics are being offered by public and private universities. One of those is Drury University, in the heart of one of Missouri’s and the nation’s COVID-19 hotspots. University president Dr. Tim Cloyd says they will not mandate vaccinations. He is optimistic that students and staff will get vaccinated. Staff will be eligible for prizes too. School spokesman Mike Brothers says they have incentives that reward everyone at Drury.