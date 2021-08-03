Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Only A Few Days in August Left to Take Your Louisiana Hunter’s Ed Classes

By Gary McCoy
Posted by 
1130 AM: The Tiger
1130 AM: The Tiger
 4 days ago

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has established that opening day of Dove Season here in North Louisiana is coming on September 4th this year. Just in case you're wondering, YES, that's the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, and it's the same day LSU plays UCLA in Pasadena, California, so it's a really big weekend!

1130thetiger.com

Comments / 0

1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport, LA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruston, LA
State
California State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Springhill, LA
City
Minden, LA
Ruston, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Louisiana#Field Day#Labor Day Weekend#Lsu#La Hunters#The Official#Ldwf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Texas v Louisiana: Why are Their Policies on Masks So Different?

Yesterday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that starting Wednesday August 4th, 2021 Louisiana will reinstate it's statewide mask mandate. Meanwhile, last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning mask mandates or mandating COVID vaccines by government agencies across the state. For two states that border each other, how could the approach to the same issue be so drastically different?
Sabine Parish, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Three Men Drowned at Toledo Bend, Bodies Recovered

The bodies of three men have been pulled from Toledo Bend after a tragic fishing incident. Sabine Parish sheriff's officials say Paul Murphy, Joseph Sam and James Young were pulled from the Sam Miguel area of the lake. The men went out on the lake in a small boat late Friday night. The truck and trailer the men used were found at the boat launch. The boat has not been found.
NBAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Here Are the Latest ‘Shot at a Million’ Winners in Louisiana

Congrats to the latest Shot at a Million winners Stephen Curry and Jacob Ardoin. There were chosen this week and notified by the state of Louisiana on Friday. 57-year-old Stephen Curry of New Orleans wins the the third $100,000 cash prize while 15-year-old Jacob Ardoin of Lafayette won the third $100,000 scholarship prize.
Bossier City, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Why Was Shreveport Left High and Dry by the SBA?

Shreveport Bossier City got very little money from the Shuttered Venue Grant fund administered by the Small Business Administration. Of the 107 million dollars awarded to Louisiana businesses, festivals, event venues and others across the state, only about $1.3 million dollars was approved for entities in Shreveport Bossier City. Why did this happen?
Shreveport, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

25 Ways to Say You’re from Shreveport Without Saying You’re from Shreveport

If there's one thing we know for sure, Shreveport is a very unique place to live! And that may be the biggest understatement of the century!. Louisiana as a whole marches to the beat of a different drummer. Hello? Parishes, anyone? Napoleonic law? With that being said, there are a million ways to tell someone you're from Shreveport without actually saying the words that you're from Shreveport. Yes, our town has a ton of unique attributes that only someone local would know about. That said, we know that we've just scratched the surface when it comes to these locals-only experiences. These are just the first 25 things about Shreveport that we've curated. Trust me, there will be plenty more add ons to the list over the coming weeks, so if you have a 'Tell me you're from Shreveport without saying you're from Shreveport' anecdote to add to the list, I'm all ears!
Louisiana StatePosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Louisiana Trailer Park Says, ‘Bring Your House & Share Your Spouse!’

This falls under the category of you just can't make this stuff up... When I think of Mamou, Louisiana, I think of old school Mardi Gras where courirs and capitaines put on their costumes and masks and caravan through town 'begging' for ingredients for their Mardi Gras repast of gumbo, chanting and dancing to le chanson de Mardi Gras. I've always wanted to ride my horse for Mardi Gras in Mamou and chase chickens for the community pot. In fact, a lot of people in Louisiana consider this the real 'Cajun' way to celebrate Fat Tuesday, not with floats and parades.
Bossier Parish, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

You Can Expect Rolling Roadblocks Today on I-20 in Bossier Parish

Drivers can expect slowdowns today, Thursday, July 29, 2021, if they're traveling on I-20 east in Bossier Parish. Pack your patience, because this road work is taking place on I-20 east in Bossier today between the Industrial Drive exit and I-220 at Harrah's Louisiana Downs from 8 am until 12 pm. This is a part of the project to extend I-220 to Barksdale Air Force Base. Unfortunately, this rolling roadblock surprised us because the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development only posts about roads being closed, not rolling roadblocks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy