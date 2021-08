Good morning, it’s a little after 8 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, and just after midnight in Tokyo. You’d have to have an early bedtime to have missed out on Alix Klineman and April Ross beating Switzerland to advance to the gold medal match in beach volleyball, but Ann Killion was there. And you probably caught Team USA’s win over Australia to advance to basketball’s gold-medal game, but just in case, here's more on their 97-78 victory.