Dollar steadies as markets weigh economic risks, central bank moves

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied on Tuesday, after having lost value against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, as questions about slowing U.S. economic growth and the COVID-19 Delta variant challenged risk appetite. The U.S. dollar dipped below 109 yen, and for a second day gave up...

www.streetinsider.com

BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has rallied after the July US nonfarm payrolls report on the back of elevated US Treasury yields and a jump in Fed rate hike odds. Another hot inflation report is expected, and rates markets are starting to move in a manner suggesting that a more hawkish Fed could on the horizon; however, any upcoming change in policy will be limited to tapering asset purchases.
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid

Markets were relatively quiet this past trading week, though there were some bouts of volatility. Major stock indices continued to oscillate higher with the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 each gaining about 1% on balance and notching new all-time highs. Arguably most eye-catching was the ASX 200, however, given its 6% rally on the week. This came on the heels of some stabilization in recent selling pressure across neighboring Chinese equities. And while the latest RBA decision revealed that the central bank intends to forge ahead with taper plans, confidence in medium-term outlook seemed to spur investor risk appetite.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down, Investors Digest U.S. and Chinese Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Monday morning as the latest U.S. jobs report continued to fuel bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin asset tapering sooner than expected. China’s Shanghai Composite inched up 0.06% while the Shenzhen Component was down 0.30% by 9:41 PM ET...
Currencieswsau.com

Dollar hits four-month high on euro as markets bet on earlier Fed taper

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar climbed against major peers on Monday, reaching a four-month high versus the euro, as traders positioned for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. The greenback strengthened as far as $1.1742 to the single currency, extending a 0.6% pop from Friday, when a strong U.S....
Businessfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Inflation, Fed Speakers, COVID Fears Likely to Fuel Volatility

Gold futures plunged last week to its lowest level since June 30 last week as a solid jobs report supported the notion of sooner-than-expected tightening by the Federal Reserve. The robust labor market news set-off a series of events, including a spike higher in Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar, which raised the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion, while dampening demand for the dollar-denominated asset.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: US Treasury rates, once burned twice shy

US July payrolls advance potential Federal Reserve policy change. USD/CAD will be supported by taper speculation, commodity weakness. WTI drops to three-week low as Covid stokes fears of weaker global growth. FXStreet Forecast Poll predits medium-term weakness in the USD/CAD. An excellent US employment report on Friday brought the USD/CAD...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Rising Yields Lift USD Against Aussie

The Friday session featured the jobs report out the United States, which showed a gain of 943,000 jobs for the month of July. Because of this, interest rates in America started to rise as traders began to bet on the Federal Reserve trying to tighten monetary policy. That being said, the market is going to continue to see the overall downtrend play itself out against the Aussie, as we are testing the 0.7350 level.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Steadies After Payrolls-Inspired Gains

Investing.com -- The dollar steadied in early European trading Monday, remaining near recent highs following Friday’s strong nonfarm payrolls release as traders priced in an early tightening of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index , which tracks the greenback against...
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar In Command

The US Dollar rallies powerfully. Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls data put Fed tapering back in the middle of the dinner table, sending US yields and the US Dollar higher. The dollar index staged an impressive 0.57% rally, carving through resistance at 92.60 on the way to a 92.78 close. In Asia, the dollar index has crept slightly higher to 92.80. Activity in Asia will be much reduced in currency markets due to national holidays in Singapore and Japan.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: The Stars Align for More USD/CAD Strength

Strong labor market recovery in the United States could bring forward the Fed’s QE exit strategy announcement, pushing both U.S. treasury yields and the greenback higher. USD/CAD is likely to remain supported in the short term on tapering speculation. In this article we present the most important USD/CAD technical levels...
Stocksrealinvestmentadvice.com

Market Stalls At All-Time Highs Awaiting The Fed 08-06-21

In this 08-06-21 issue of “Market Stalls At All-Time Highs Awaiting The Fed.”. Follow Us On: Twitter, Facebook, Linked-In, Sound Cloud, Seeking Alpha. Are you worried about the potential for a market correction, a surge in inflation, or are you unsure how to invest for your retirement? We can help.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Week ahead: Dollar turns to US inflation data

It will be a quiet summer week, with no central bank meetings and only a handful of economic data. The main event will be the latest edition of US inflation, which could shape the narrative around the Fed and the dollar. Overall, we are entering a period when market liquidity might be very thin, making sharp moves possible without much news.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Weekly economic & financial commentary

Data this week highlighted the economy's resilience in the face of ongoing supply constraints, while financial markets weighed the impact of the Delta variant wave on the outlook for the economy and Fed policy. ISM surveys for the manufacturing and service sectors continued to show businesses' ability to operate in this supply-strained world, with the latter hitting a new record high. Finally, this morning's virtually blemish-free employment report marked a big step down the road of "substantial further progress."
BusinessForexTV.com

Dollar Firms As Strong U.S. Jobs Data Raises Fed Tapering Hopes

The U.S. dollar spiked higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the nation’s job growth exceeded forecasts in July, intensifying hopes for a reduction in bond purchases by the Federal Reserve in the near future. Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. employment soared...
Businessbabypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: Aug. 2 – 6

The major currencies were mixed, but it looks like the Kiwi was the top currency this week, likely on positive leaning risk sentiment and continued speculation of a rate hike coming after a positive New Zealand jobs report. Notable News & Economic Updates:. Intermarket Weekly Recap. It was a mixed...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity, Fed futures details) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 7.3 basis points at 1.2902% in afternoon trading and reached as much as 1.3%, the most since July 23. Much of the rise came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.054%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.35%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108 basis points, 6 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 1:04PM New York / 1704 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-234/256 0.4045 0.030 Five-year note 99-80/256 0.7661 0.048 Seven-year note 99-140/256 1.0676 0.059 10-year note 103-16/256 1.2902 0.073 20-year bond 106-172/256 1.8455 0.082 30-year bond 109-204/256 1.9401 0.078 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis)

