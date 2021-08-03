Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) and Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc. to Merge in Cash and Stock Deal

DALLAS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) - Get Report, the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock"), equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The depository shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol "TCBIO". The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.