Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) and Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc. to Merge in Cash and Stock Deal
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ("Stock Yards" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SYBT), the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Stock Yards to acquire Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc. ("Commonwealth"), the parent company of Commonwealth Bank & Trust. The combined stock and cash transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to approval of Commonwealth shareholders and completion of customary regulatory approval and closing conditions.
