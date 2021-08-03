GoviEx Announces Positive Results of Geophysics Program at Falea Project, Mali

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2021) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that it is proposing to amend the terms of 1,043,567 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued by the Company in connection with a private placement financing that closed in three tranches on February 28, March 5 and March 13, 2020. The Warrants were issued during the early days of the COVID-19 global pandemic and carry an exercise price per share of C$4.25. The Warrants issued in each tranche of the private placement are scheduled to expire on August 28, September 5 and September 13, 2021, respectively. The proposed amendments will include the following (the "Proposed Amendments"): (a) a reduction of the exercise price to C$3.40 per share issuable upon exercise of a Warrant; (b) an extension to the expiry date to March 13, 2022; and (c) an accelerated expiry provision, such that the Warrants will expire on the earlier of the extended expiry date and 30 days following the 10th consecutive trading day on which the closing price of Aurania's shares exceeds the amended exercise price of the Warrants by 15% or more.