Grid Metals Corp. Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Bannockburn Nickel and East Bull Lake Palldium Properties

 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB: MSMGF) is pleased to provide a shareholder update for its projects located in Ontario Canada. The drill program at Bannockburn Nickel is completed and the Company is awaiting assay results from the remaining seven drill holes submitted for assay. At the East Bull Lake Palladium Property first results from a sampling program over new prospective drill target areas are now pending with select samples expected in early August. At East Bull seven target areas are being field investigated in the summer field program which will assist in targeting for the upcoming phase of drilling.

