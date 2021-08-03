Tuesday marks last day to get your ballots in for Spokane primary election
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today is the last day to get your ballots turned in for the primary election. Several things on this ballot that could have ramifications for you at home. Multiple Spokane City Council seats are up for election along with multiple school board seats, meaning the people who win and move on to the general will be deciding how the city of Spokane handles the COVID Pandemic as we head into the winter and the school year.www.fox28spokane.com
