IMC Announces Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (CSE: IMCC), (NASDAQ: IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday July 28, 2021 (the "Meeting").

www.streetinsider.com

