IMC Announces Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Victory Capital Corp. ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated February 8, 2021, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "VictoryPrivate Placement") through the issuance of subscription receipts of the Company (the "VictorySubscription Receipts"), concurrent with its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the Corporate Finance Manual ("Policy 2.4") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")) with Acapulco Gold Corp. ("Acapulco"). The Victory Private Placement will take place concurrently with the non-brokered private placement of Acapulco (the "Acapulco Private Placement", and collectively with the Victory Private Placement, the "Private Placement") of the issuance of subscription receipts of Acapulco (the "Acapulco Subscription Receipts" and collectively, with the Victory Subscription Receipts, the "Subscription Receipts") to collectively raise aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $2,500,000 and up to a maximum of $3,500,000 at a price of $0.20 per Subscription Receipt. The Company anticipates raising a minimum of $5,000 through the issuance of 25,000 Victory Subscription Receipts up to a maximum of $1,000,000 through the issuance of 5,000,000 Victory Subscription Receipts pursuant to the Victory Private Placement. Each Victory Subscription Receipt shall be convertible into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") for no additional consideration or further action by the holder thereof, upon the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions pursuant to a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into by Victory, Acapulco, and a subscription receipt agent.