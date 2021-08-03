Cancel
Gardening

FICK: Preparing the vegetable garden for next year

Hays Post
Hays Post
 4 days ago

If there are areas of the garden that are done producing, chop and shred residue in preparation for tilling. If soils are wet, wait a few days so the soil is no longer muddy. Tilling in residue allows plant material to decompose and helps reduce insect and disease problems for the next year.

