FICK: Preparing the vegetable garden for next year

You don’t need acres of acres of land to grow a garden. Here’s how to grow 6 different “superfoods” right on your patio or window sill. Sanitize 1 1/2 tablespoon of sprout mix or microgreens seeds (often made up of broccoli, alfalfa, amaranth, and sunflower seeds) in a solution of 1 tablespoon hydrogen peroxide or bleach to 10 tablespoons water for 5 minutes. Drain and rinse in a fine mesh sieve, repeat 3 times. Put the seeds in a clean jar with 2 cups of water, cover with a double thickness of cheesecloth secured with a rubber band and let stand for 8 to 12 hours. Drain, add fresh water, swirl and drain. Recover the jar and store top end-down at an angle to keep the seeds out of standing water. Repeat the rinsing, repeating the draining process once in the morning and once at night, until the sprouts begin to show green leaves, 3 to 5 days. Remove the sprouts from the jar and refrigerate for up to 3 days. One 30g packet supplies enough seeds for 4 to 5 batches. Can be grown indoor year round.