PepsiCo (PEP) to Receive $3.3 Billion From Selling a Majority Stake in Tropicana, Naked Juice Brands to PAI Partners, Will Retain a 39% Stake in New JV
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pepsico (NASDAQ: PEP) announced today a deal to sell Tropicana, Naked, and other select juice brands across North America to a private equity firm PAI Partners in a deal that will see the company receive $3.3 billion.www.streetinsider.com
