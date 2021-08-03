Cancel
PepsiCo (PEP) to Receive $3.3 Billion From Selling a Majority Stake in Tropicana, Naked Juice Brands to PAI Partners, Will Retain a 39% Stake in New JV

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pepsico (NASDAQ: PEP) announced today a deal to sell Tropicana, Naked, and other select juice brands across North America to a private equity firm PAI Partners in a deal that will see the company receive $3.3 billion.

BusinessPosted by
CNN

PepsiCo is selling Tropicana as customers continue to ditch juice

PepsiCo is selling a controlling stake of its juice brands, which includes Tropicana and Naked, to a private equity firm in a multibillion dollar deal. The sale is part of the company's broader efforts to focus on faster-growing beverages as customers increasingly ditch sugary drinks.
French group to buy PepsiCo's Tropicana in $3.3 billion deal

PepsiCo Inc sold Tropicana and other juice brands in North America for $3.3 billion to French private equity firm PAI Partners on Tuesday, as it looks to focus on more profitable brands. The company will keep a 39 percent stake in the new joint venture and have exclusive U.S. distribution...
Four Firms Lead PepsiCo’s $3.3 Billion Juice Brand Sale to PAI

Willkie Farr & Gallagher is advising private-equity firm PAI Partners on its agreement to buy. ’s Tropicana, Naked, and other juice brands for around $3.3 billion. Latham & Watkins is acting as Paris-based PAI’s financing counsel on the deal. Advising PepsiCo are Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, as lead counsel, and Davis Polk & Wardwell, as U.S. tax and antitrust counsel, according to a statement.
Reuters

PepsiCo to sell majority stake in juice business for $3.3 billion - WSJ

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc will sell its controlling stake in Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands in North America to private equity firm PAI Partners for $3.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. It will retain a 39% stake in the new joint venture in a deal valued at roughly $4.5 billion, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/pepsico-to-sell-tropicana-naked-juice-brands-to-private-equity-firm-11627984801?mod=latest_headlines said, citing people familiar with the matter.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

BusinessPosted by
Reuters

