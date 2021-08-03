Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Acquires Women's Activewear Brand Sweaty Betty

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), which operates one of the world's largest portfolios of footwear and lifestyle brands, today announced that it has acquired Sweaty BettyÂ®, a global fitness and lifestyle brand on a mission to empower women. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $410 million and closed on August 2, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverine World Wide#Activewear#Women#Streetinsider Premium#Www#The Wolverine Worldwide#L Catterton#Company#Investor Relations#Rothschild Co#Honigman Llp#Financo Raymond James#Pinsent Masons Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
YogaBusiness Wire

Levi Strauss & Co. to Acquire Activewear Brand Beyond Yoga

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) and Beyond Yoga, a fast-growing, premium athletic and lifestyle apparel brand based in the U.S., today announced that they have signed a purchase agreement for the sale of Beyond Yoga to LS&Co. The transaction will be financed with cash and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Following closing of the transaction, additional financial and operational details will be provided.
Businesssgbonline.com

Nautica Partners With MS Apparel

Nautica, owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG), has partnered with MS Apparel to introduce Nautica Angler, a new line of fishing and outdoor apparel. Through the partnership, MS Apparel will design, produce and distribute a collection branded under a new label, Nautica Angler. “We are excited to extend Nautica into...
BusinessThe Guardian

US footwear firm buys Sweaty Betty in $400m deal

Wolverine Worldwide deal means UK workout brand’s founders will further loosen ties. Sweaty Betty, the upmarket British workout gear brand, has been sold to a US footwear firm in a $410m (£295m) deal that will all but sever ties between the company and the husband-and-wife team who founded it. After...
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Why Wolverine Bought Sweaty Betty: ‘They Have Ski, They Have Swim, They Have Biking’

Wolverine believes that Sweaty Betty’s apparel design, development and sourcing expertise can be leveraged by its own footwear brands. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Wolverine World Wide buys athletic brand Sweaty Betty in $410 million all-cash deal

Wolverine World Wide Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired British lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty in a $410 million all-cash deal. Wolverine funded the transaction with cash and credit. Founded in 1998, more than 80% of Sweaty Betty's sales come through direct-to-consumer channels. "The acquisition of Sweaty Betty complements our strategic shift over the last several years from a traditional footwear wholesaler into a consumer-obsessed, digital-focused growth company," said Wolverine Chief Executive Blake Krueger in a statement. Wolverine brands include the namesake label, Keds, Saucony and Merrell. "It also gives us a leadership position in the growing women's activewear category," he said. Wolverine expects the deal to be earnings accretive in a year. Wolverine acquired all of the shares of Lady of Leisure InvestCo Limited, the group that owns Sweaty Betty, from L Catterton and other shareholders. Wolverine stock rose 1.3% in premarket trading after the deal, and has gained 7.7% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 16.8% for 2021 so far.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

How Bridgerton-Inspired Style Is Helping Aerosoles Change Its Brand Perception

Last weekend, Aerosoles CEO Alison Bergen hosted an intimate luncheon in East Hampton, N.Y., where editors and influencers dined on vintage china and browsed the brand’s Cottage Shoppe pop-up. The event was a celebration of Aerosoles’ new collaboration with iconic British label Laura Ashley, whose floral patterns and feminine aesthetic have once again become the height of fashion. Since the debut of the steamy hit Netflix series “Bridgerton” last year, Victorian- and Regency-era styles (dubbed “cottagecore”) have been blowing up on TikTok and Instagram feeds and flying off shelves. And Bergen, who took over leadership of a struggling Aerosoles business nearly three...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Turning Point Brands (TPB) Acquires Unitabac Cigar Portfolio

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Turning Point Brands, Inc. ("TPB" or the "Company") (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, announced today that the Company has acquired certain cigar assets of Unitabac, LLC ("Unitabac"). The acquisition is comprised of a robust portfolio of cigarillo products and all related intellectual property, including Cigarillo Non-Tip (NT) Homogenized Tobacco Leaf (HTL), Rolled Leaf and Natural Leaf Cigarillo Products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
YogaPosted by
WWD

Levi Strauss Buying Beyond Yoga

Click here to read the full article. Levi Strauss & Co. is going beyond denim.  The jeans giant is buying Beyond Yoga, jumping into the premium athleisure market with a quickly growing brand based on body inclusivity. More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway “This is a really big day for us,” Chip Bergh, chief executive officer, told WWD, unpacking the company’s first acquisition of an outside brand during his 10 years at the helm. The Los Angeles-based Beyond Yoga — which was founded in 2005 and makes athleisure wear in sizes from XXS to 4X — brings a new aesthetic...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Hugo Boss’ Comeback Strategy: Youth, Lifestyle and Lashings of Data

Click here to read the full article. Hugo Boss’ new chief executive officer Daniel Grieder has been in the apparel industry for almost 40 years. More than half of those were spent with Tommy Hilfiger, one of Boss’ biggest competitors. Grieder helped introduce the Hilfiger label to Europeans and, after 2014 when the brand was bought by PVH Corp., he headed Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. Then last year, after several attempts to lure the Swiss businessman to Hugo Boss, Grieder finally agreed to take on a company that some would probably have described as a brand struggling to stay...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) to Acquire Cascade Windows for $245M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) reached an agreement to acquire Cascade Windows for a cash purchase price of $245 million. Cascade is a leading independent manufacturer of energy-efficient vinyl windows and doors serving the residential new construction and repair and remodel markets. Headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington, Cascade has approximately 800 employees at six manufacturing and three distribution locations across the West and Pacific Northwest.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Kaleyra, Inc. For: Aug 04 Filed by: Dall'Aglio Giacomo

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.78, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $284.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $216.92 million.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 36,320.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 181,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) reported Q2 EPS of ($1.93), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.99). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.37 million versus the consensus estimate of $9.44 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Misses Q2 EPS by 28c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.23, $0.28 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. For earnings history and...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AYRO, Inc. For: Aug 04 Filed by: GIORDANO SEBASTIAN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents a broker-assisted sale of shares subject to a 10b5(1) trading plan adopted by the reporting person...
Apparelabc27.com

Best summer maxi dresses

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Maxi dresses are extremely easy to wear, making them an ideal choice for your summer wardrobe. When shopping for summer maxi dresses, look out for light materials that will feel cool on hot days and summery colors and cuts that don’t cover too much of the arms, shoulders and chest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy