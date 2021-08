Cheri Dorzweiler has been promoted to chief operating officer of Werth Wealth Management. Dorzweiler has been with the firm for over 20 years, starting her career during her junior year at Fort Hays State University. She graduated in 2003 with honors (Magna Cum Laude) from FHSU with degrees in finance and accounting. Continuing her career at Werth Wealth Management after graduation was an easy choice for Dorzweiler.