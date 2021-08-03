WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational Preview | Golf Gambling Podcast (Ep. 78)
In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Steve Schirmer rides solo while Boston Capper (@boston_capper) celebrates his birthday! Steve breaks down the field for the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, followed by a full overview of TPC Southwind. Then he spends the second half of the show analyzing how and what types of player he wants to bet this week.
