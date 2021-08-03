WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational Preview | Golf Gambling Podcast (Ep. 78)

In a new series filmed before his February car crash, Tiger Woods opened up about his reservations about his son Charlie, 12, pursuing a career in golf. Tiger Woods, 45, has mixed feelings about his 12-year-old son Charlie following in his golfing footsteps. In the first episode of A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons, a new Golf Digest series that was filmed the day before Tiger’s Feb. 23 car wreck, the golf pro spoke to Jada Pinkett Smith about how Charlie has taken a liking to the sport. “He just watched me do it and just kind of does it,” said Tiger, who learned how to play golf at a young age from his own father, late pro Earl Woods.