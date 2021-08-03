Cancel
Canaan Inc. (CAN) Announces Customer Order of 4,000 Bitcoin Mining Machines

 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it has received from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. ("HIVE") a purchase order (the "Order") for 4,000 bitcoin mining machines with an aggregate operating hash power of 272 Petahash per second ("PH/s"). According to the terms of the Order, the Company will deliver the mining machines in two tranches over the next 60 days, including 2,000 machines in August 2021 and 2,000 machines in September 2021.

