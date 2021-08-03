Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Minim, Inc (MINM) Announces HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking Products

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announced a significant expansion of its U.S. retail footprint. Starting today and throughout the summer, Motorola home networking products are launching in Home Shopping Network (HSN), The Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Carroll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola#Hsn#S Club#Minim Inc#Minm#Hsn#Sam S Club#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Home Shopping Network#The Home Depot#Wholesale Club#B H#Micro Center#Staples#Target#Vp Research#Parks Associates#Mb7420#Mg7550
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Retailhackaday.com

Home Depot Is Selling Power Tools That Require Activation In-Store

Shoplifting is a major problem for many brick-and-mortar retail stores, and it seems that stealing and then selling power tools is a lucrative enterprise for some criminals. To combat this, Home Depot is starting to sell power tools that will not work unless they are activated at the checkout counter.
Economymodernreaders.com

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businessmurphyshockeylaw.net

Home Improvement Products Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Home Depot, Lowes, Inside Tweedy and Popp Hardware, etc.

Industry Overview of Home Improvement Products Market. The report offers a complete research study of the global Home Improvement Products Market that includes accurate forecasts and analysis at global, regional, and country levels. It provides a comprehensive view of the global Home Improvement Products Market and detailed value chain analysis to help players to closely understand important changes in business activities observed across the industry. It also offers a deep segmental analysis of the global Home Improvement Products market where key product and application segments are shed light upon. Readers are provided with actual market figures related to the size of the global Home Improvement Products market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2021-2027.
Public HealthWGNtv.com

Starbucks, McDonald’s & Home Depot announce updated mask policies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Starbucks, McDonald’s and Home Depot have all announced changes to their mask policies as the U.S. sees another surge in COVID-19 cases. Starbucks now “strongly recommends” customers wear face masks in stores, even if they are vaccinated. Some stores will also require masks if local laws mandate it. (You can learn more about the changes at Starbucks here.)
RetailStreetInsider.com

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) reported Q2 EPS of $0.54, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.42 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. For earnings...
Retailbostonnews.net

Department Store Retailing Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Kohl's, David Jones, Dillard's, Macy's

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Department Store Retailing Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Department Store Retailing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Department Store Retailing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
RetaileMarketer

Best Buy’s foot traffic growth sprinted past its competitors’ in Q2 2021

For more insights and key statistics on the biggest trends in today's most disruptive industries, subscribe to our Chart of the Day newsletter. ﻿﻿﻿Several US big-box retailers saw major growth in foot traffic last quarter, as consumers sensing a lull in the pandemic dared to shop in-store. Best Buy was far out ahead, with an astronomical increase of 190.0% year over year. This surge was likely propelled by The Bigger Deal Savings Event, its competing Amazon Prime Day promotion.
Lifestylemodernreaders.com

Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $65.00

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food at Walmart, Customers Say in New Survey

After a shopping trip to Walmart, you probably leave with something you had no intention of buying. We don't blame you; it's easy to get swept up when you see everything in one place, leading you to buy some items that may be better purchased elsewhere, whether it's because you can find a better price at another store or because Walmart's quality is lacking. And if you do your grocery shopping at the world's biggest retailer, there's one item in particular you may want to skip on your next trip. In a new survey, customers named Walmart the worst place to buy one type of food. Read on to find out what you should never buy from Walmart, according to shoppers.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

More Than 50% Said This Grocery Store Has The Worst Customer Service

Few things are as important to a grocery store's reputation as its customer service. Being able to find what you need is great, but being able to find someone to process your return in a timely manner or help you reach that cereal box on the top shelf can impact your overall view of a business. In fact, according to Forbes, roughly 7 in 10 people report they're likely to spend more at a business that offers them a pleasant experience over a business that has nothing to offer them but plenty of product.
Retailnewschannel20.com

Home Depot, Lowe's ask customers to wear masks, staff required

If you’re going to Home Depot or Lowe's, you will likely be asked to wear a mask regardless of your vaccination status. With the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the national home-improvement chains both announced this week they are requiring all associates, contractors and vendors to wear masks while indoors at all their stores, distribution centers, and offices, as well as in customers’ homes and businesses.
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy