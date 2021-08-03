Minim, Inc (MINM) Announces HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking Products
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announced a significant expansion of its U.S. retail footprint. Starting today and throughout the summer, Motorola home networking products are launching in Home Shopping Network (HSN), The Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club.www.streetinsider.com
