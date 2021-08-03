Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Palestine, OH

Travis James Rambo

Morning Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PALESTINE — Travis James Rambo, 52, passed away following a long illness at his home in East Palestine on Saturday, July 31, 2021, surrounded by his family. Travis was born on January 29, 1969 in Salem, Ohio, a son of James and Jane (Rosenbaum) Rambo. A Crestview High School graduate, he also earned a BS in Sports Physiology from Rio Grande University. He worked at American Standard for 29 years, and married the former Kelly Davis on August 1, 1992. He was of the Methodist faith, and a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in East Palestine for many years.

www.morningjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
East Palestine, OH
Obituaries
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Salem, OH
Obituaries
Columbiana, OH
Obituaries
State
Ohio State
City
Rio Grande, OH
City
East Palestine, OH
City
New Waterford, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Davis
Person
Robin
Person
Bill Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Horse#Crestview High School#Bs#Sports Physiology#Rio Grande University#American Standard#Methodist#Williamsport Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo legal team attacks AG report as accuser files criminal complaint

The legal troubles are deepening for New York's embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo. One of his accusers has filed a criminal complaint alleging Cuomo groped her. He denies touching anyone inappropriately. On Friday, the governor's legal team tried to punch holes in the state attorney general's report that alleges Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Michael George reports.
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing ban on school mask mandate

An Arkansas judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing a ban on school mask mandates. Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law, The Associated Press reported. He ruled against the law for several reasons, including finding that it discriminated between public and private schools. Gov. Asa...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy