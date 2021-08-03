The Charming Town Of Julian In Southern California Is Picture-Perfect For A Weekend Getaway

Sometimes you need to get away for the weekend, but you don’t know quite what you want to do. Maybe you’re stuck between wanting to get lost in nature and spending a quiet weekend resting in a picturesque small town. Wherever you go, you want to make the most of your short trip. If this sounds like you, we highly recommend giving Julian, California a visit.

Enjoy your stay with historic style and modern comforts at the Julian Gold Rush Hotel.

Explore downtown Julian, a scenic former boomtown just an hour outside of San Diego.

Gaze through a window into Julian's past at the Julian Pioneer Museum.

Pick your own apples at one of Julian's countless orchards.

Take a day hike to Cedar Creek Falls.

Relax by the water at Lake Cuyamaca.

Venture to Agua Caliente County Park for desert trails decorated with acacias, mesquite, and succulents.

Although there is no shortage of fantastic lodging options in Julian, we recommend this landmark institution for its cultural significance, value, and central location. First constructed by former slave Albert Robinson in 1897, it is the oldest operating hotel in Southern California.Local institutions such as Mom's Pie House and Blue Door Winery define the main stretch of downtown Julian, alongside a diverse collection of specialty shops.Located just off the main strip, the volunteer-run museum offers a glimpse into the daily lives of Julian's original settlers. Interactive exhibitions make this a wonderful activity for young children.In case all the pie shops didn't give it away, fresh apples are one of the best reasons to visit Julian. Visit during the fall to take advantage of U-pick apples at local farms such as Wynola Flats Produce and Volcan Valley Apple Farm.Permits are required so be sure to plan ahead. Just know your efforts will be rewarded with one of the most impressive waterfalls in San Diego County, with a tranquil pool that's perfect for swimming.Enjoy horseback and mountain biking trails that circle the lake, or rent a boat for a quiet fishing trip on the water.After the hike, you can relax in one of the park's pools sourced from geothermally-heated mineral springs.

Visit Julian’s website to plan your trip and find more information on attractions. Have you ever visited this charming mountain town? What are your favorite things to do there? Tell us all about it in the comments!

