San Diego County, CA

The Charming Town Of Julian In Southern California Is Picture-Perfect For A Weekend Getaway

By John Flaherty
 6 days ago

Sometimes you need to get away for the weekend, but you don’t know quite what you want to do. Maybe you’re stuck between wanting to get lost in nature and spending a quiet weekend resting in a picturesque small town. Wherever you go, you want to make the most of your short trip. If this sounds like you, we highly recommend giving Julian, California a visit.

Enjoy your stay with historic style and modern comforts at the Julian Gold Rush Hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8yCT_0bGAfLaw00
Management/TripAdvisor
Although there is no shortage of fantastic lodging options in Julian, we recommend this landmark institution for its cultural significance, value, and central location. First constructed by former slave Albert Robinson in 1897, it is the oldest operating hotel in Southern California.

Explore downtown Julian, a scenic former boomtown just an hour outside of San Diego.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azOoA_0bGAfLaw00
and13Tenby/TripAdvisor
Local institutions such as Mom's Pie House and Blue Door Winery define the main stretch of downtown Julian, alongside a diverse collection of specialty shops.

Gaze through a window into Julian's past at the Julian Pioneer Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEBmd_0bGAfLaw00
Sandra C/TripAdvisor
Located just off the main strip, the volunteer-run museum offers a glimpse into the daily lives of Julian's original settlers. Interactive exhibitions make this a wonderful activity for young children.

Pick your own apples at one of Julian's countless orchards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFunZ_0bGAfLaw00
email4saundra1/TripAdvisor
In case all the pie shops didn't give it away, fresh apples are one of the best reasons to visit Julian. Visit during the fall to take advantage of U-pick apples at local farms such as Wynola Flats Produce and Volcan Valley Apple Farm.

Take a day hike to Cedar Creek Falls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9cYg_0bGAfLaw00
lazvi01/TripAdvisor
Permits are required so be sure to plan ahead. Just know your efforts will be rewarded with one of the most impressive waterfalls in San Diego County, with a tranquil pool that's perfect for swimming.

Relax by the water at Lake Cuyamaca.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYjzb_0bGAfLaw00
snowfusion/TripAdvisor
Enjoy horseback and mountain biking trails that circle the lake, or rent a boat for a quiet fishing trip on the water.

Venture to Agua Caliente County Park for desert trails decorated with acacias, mesquite, and succulents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9kGP_0bGAfLaw00
Management/TripAdvisor
After the hike, you can relax in one of the park's pools sourced from geothermally-heated mineral springs.

Visit Julian’s website to plan your trip and find more information on attractions. Have you ever visited this charming mountain town? What are your favorite things to do there? Tell us all about it in the comments!

